Pac-12 Tournament projections: Cats, Trojans set up for Las Vegas showdown

This year, Arizona should be a No. 1 seed, while UCLA is well positioned for a No. 4. Both pose far steeper challenges for the pretenders in Las Vegas than any of the favorites did last year.

The most likely outcome, by far:

One of the heavyweights wins the championship and the Pac-12 sends just three teams to the NCAAs for the third time in the past four tournaments.

Our projections:

Opening round (Wednesday)

No. 8 ASU vs. No. 9 Stanford (1 p.m.): The Cardinal has lost five in a row and seven of its past eight, and it managed just 56 points Saturday in Tempe. Also, its past two appearances in the Pac-12 Tournament have been absolute clunkers: opening-round losses to Cal in both ’20 and ’21. Meanwhile, ASU is one of the hottest teams in the conference. Decent chance Stanford calls it quits long before the final buzzer. Pick: Arizona State