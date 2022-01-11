Pac-12 women's basketball: Undefeated CU stands alone, UA earns a split, Stanford’s Hull dominates

Trojan junior guard Alyson Mirua hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including two back-to-back, that built the lead to 10 points with 1:05 left. There were eight lead changes in the fourth quarter until USC was able to wrangle control over the final five minutes.

“We completely embraced the opportunity in front of us,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said.

“It’s not easy sometimes to look in the mirror and see what you can do better and figure out how you want to improve things, but with the way that we did that, against the opponent that we did it against, I think that makes it significant.”

The Trojans won without leading scorer Jordan Sanders, who suffered a knee injury in the second quarter Friday. Mirua’s big game came after going scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting against Colorado.

Reese had 29 points (one off her career high) for the Wildcats after scoring 20 on Friday, when Arizona coach Adia Barnes earned her 100th career win and former Wildcat star Aari McDonald was inducted into the school’s Ring of Honor.

“I came to Arizona to be an impact player and to leave a legacy,” Reese, a senior forward, said Friday. “I think I’m doing that.”