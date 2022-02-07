Pac-12 women's hoops notebook: Arizona schools sweep Oregon schools; UCLA carries on

The Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team exacted its revenge on Oregon, part of a lost weekend in the desert for the Oregon schools.

It was the first conference week with all 12 teams playing instead of one or more out of action due to COVID-19 protocols. The home teams dominated, winning nine of 13 games, the major exception being No. 2 Stanford easily sweeping in Los Angeles.

The biggest winner of the week was Arizona, which fulfilled coach Adia Barnes’ birthday wish with a 63-48 win over No. 19 Oregon on Friday, the day after Barnes turned 45.

The Wildcats — who moved up to No. 6 in the national rankings Monday — led for more than 34 minutes, to the delight of most of the 10,413 at McKale Center, and by as many as 21 points midway through the fourth quarter.

There was no Oregon comeback similar to the one Jan. 15 in Eugene, when the Ducks rallied from 17 down late in the third quarter to win 68-66 in overtime — a game that ended with some bad blood between Barnes and Kelly Graves that both later downplayed as being overblown.