Pac-12 women's hoops notebook: Stanford edges Arizona; Oregon plays two and wins three; OT games all the rage

Van Gytenbeek went 3 of 7 from 3-point range against Arizona State on Friday, warming up for the best game of her young career two days later: 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from behind the line.

The 18 points doubled the season total for the 2020 Colorado Gatorade High School Player of the Year at just the right time, for Stanford was without junior Hannah Jump due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Cameron did a really good job of asserting herself and just kind of bulldozing us. I thought we had to be a lot more physical with her,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said.

“Jana and Cameron killed us, together over 40 points. That can’t happen.”

Arizona remains winless at Stanford since January 2001, a string of 19 games, although that’s a deceptive stat since three of the last six games overall have been decided by one or two points, with one of those going to the Wildcats.

There isn’t a second regular-season meeting against Arizona, so Stanford’s biggest remaining hurdle to an undefeated Pac-12 record will come Feb. 20 at No. 19 Oregon.

Oregon plays twice, picks up three wins