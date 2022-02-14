Pac-12 women's hoops notebook: Stanford rolls on; ASU splits with Arizona

“We’re improving. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing. Different people are stepping up for us every night. It’s great for this team (to know) I’ve got to be out there and bring it because if I don’t someone else will. We want everyone bringing it every night.”

Stanford had five double-figure scorers against Oregon State, led by Hannah Jump with 19 points. Six players reached double figures against Utah, while Cameron Brink had a double-double against Colorado (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Anna Wilson chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

“Everyone wants to play really hard and give their best effort,” Wilson said after Utah. “Defense is really important for where we want to go. If you can play defense every night really well, the offense will come.”

ASU pulls biggest upset of week, again

The Sun Devils produced the Pac-12’s biggest upset for a second straight week, knocking off sixth-ranked Arizona 81-77 on Friday and coming close to what would have been a stunning sweep Sunday.

But Arizona averted back-to-back losses for the fourth time this season with a 62-58 victory before 8,480 in Tucson.