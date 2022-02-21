Pac-12 women's hoops notebook: Stanford’s true MVP; WSU ties school mark

“I’m kind of at a loss,” ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne said. “Obviously I’m not getting it done for this team.”

The comment came after the loss to UW and wasn’t reflective of the decision to not ask her players depart after 10 p.m. Tuesday and play a scheduled 1 p.m. game at Cal the following afternoon.

“We were ready to play,” she said. “We couldn’t get there at a reasonable time. I don’t know what people expect these college athletes to do. We didn’t feel like we could get there and be rested and ready to play, have a good chance to compete and be safe.

“Honestly given the situation, I did not think that (forfeit) would happen, but it did and that’s fine. In my mind, was it reasonable for us to show up and play? No. But they (Pac-12) deemed otherwise, and we respect that decision.”

ASU’s Jayde Van Hyfte did not play against Washington due to injury, and the Sun Devils lost Gabriela Bosquez to injury in the fourth quarter.

The Pac-12 also gave UCLA a forfeit against Oregon on Jan. 28 for not having enough healthy (non-COVID related) players. In other major conferences, the only forfeits were by Virginia (twice).