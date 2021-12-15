Pac-12 women's hoops power ratings: It's Stanford, Arizona on top

The Pac-12 dipped below four Top 25 women's basketball teams in the Associated Press poll for the first time in six years, creating an urgency to regain some of its depth in the final two weeks of nonconference play.

The nation’s longest active streak of having at least four teams ranked by the AP began for the Pac-12 back on Nov. 16, 2015.

It ended this week, 118 polling weeks later, with Oregon State (previously No. 23) and Colorado (No. 25) dropping into the "receiving votes" category.

Stanford and Arizona are among the top five in the AP poll and a third Pac-12 team, Oregon, is No. 23 in the USA Today coaches poll.

But in totality, there’s work to be done — and key opportunities to do so before conference play begins Dec. 31 — in order for the Pac-12 to be seen as more than a two-team proposition.

Here are the Hotline’s first Pac-12 women’s basketball power ratings of the season:

(NET rankings through Monday)

1. Stanford (6-2)

Result: beat Pacific 91-62