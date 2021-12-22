Pac-12 women's power ratings: Stanford and Arizona on top, Colorado and Utah climb, Oregon falls

Unlike its game at Tennessee three days before, the second-ranked Stanford women's basketball team couldn’t overcome a disastrous third quarter and a hefty turnover count (20) and lost Tuesday at No. 1 South Carolina.

The 65-61 loss leaves the defending national champion Cardinal with three defeats entering Pac-12 play, which begins Dec. 28 for UCLA and USC and Dec. 31 for everyone else.

Two teams, Arizona and Colorado, made it through the non-conference unbeaten while everyone in the conference is at least two games above .500. Only Stanford — which played a brutally-tough nonconference schedule — and No. 4 Arizona are ranked in the two national polls with Colorado closest to the Top 25 among others receiving votes.

Here are the Hotline’s second women’s basketball power ratings:

NET rankings are through Monday. (The NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings are used by the selection committee to determine the seeds and at-large bids.)

1. Stanford (8-3)

Last week: 1

Results: beat UC Davis 68-42 and Tennessee 74-63, lost at South Carolina 65-61