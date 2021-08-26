Pac-12 won't expand for now, commissioner says

The Pac-12 announced Thursday that it won’t pursue membership expansion after a multi-week review left the conference believing 12 is the right number, for now.

In a statement confirming the decision to stand down in the realignment game, it did not rule out the possibility of adding schools in the future:

“Following consultation with our presidents, chancellors and athletic directors, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to not pursue expansion of our membership at this time. This decision was made after extensive internal discussion and analysis, and is based on the current competitive strength and cohesiveness of our 12 universities. It is also grounded in our confidence in our ability as a conference to best support our student-athletes and to grow and thrive both academically and athletically.”

There was no expansion in the air until the middle of July, when news broke that Texas and Oklahoma were jumping from the Big 12 into the SEC.

That prompted the Pac-12 to create an expansion working group consisting of athletic directors and university presidents representing each of the six travel partners.