Ranking the Pac-12 teams' QB situations with less than three months until opener

Two months from training camp and three from the start of a momentous season for the Pac-12, the state of play at the most important position remains extraordinarily muddled.

Muddled by the paucity of entrenched starters.

Muddled by the prevalence of new arrivals.

Muddled by the lingering impact of 2020 injuries.

Only six teams have a reasonable degree of quarterback clarity, while a handful should require name tags in the meeting room.

The most statistically accomplished quarterback in the conference, Utah’s Charlie Brewer, was in the Big 12 in 2020, while the most competitively accomplished, USC’s Kedon Slovis, has just a dozen career victories.

In the latest edition of the Quarterback Comfort Quotient (QBCQ) rankings, the Hotline attempts to make sense of it all.

As always, the QBCQ is based on the following premise: The backup quarterback is the least important player on the roster … until he’s the most important.

As a result, the rankings below consider the quality of the presumptive starter and the likely reliability of the backups.

Notes: