The Pac-12 Hotline’s all-conference selections and postseason award winners

The coaches have voted for the Pac-12 awards, with the results scheduled to be announced Tuesday.

If you don’t call your shot ahead of time, why even bother.

So here we go …

Coach of the Year: Utah’s Kyle Whittingham. You could make a solid case for Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith and a semi-case for Washington State’s Jake Dickert (since he only coached a semi-season). But Whittingham led his team through tragedy and won the conference in dominating fashion. Perfectly fair to wonder what might have happened if the Utes had started Cam Rising all along, but that’s a mere quibble compared to the result: The Rose Bowl against Ohio State.

Offensive Player of the Year: USC receiver Drake London. We pondered this category over the past few days and settled on a player who missed the final month of the season. It’s an unprecedented call for the Hotline, but London’s two months on the field were extraordinary. And there wasn’t an obvious Plan B. And there isn’t a well-defined bar for how many games are required for this honor. Most of the players in the candidate pool missed at least one game or played sparingly in multiple games.