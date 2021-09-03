Upset watch: Here are 7 reasons why Arizona will upset BYU on Saturday night

But none of those wins came against Power Five opponents, the rankings were chaos because of truncated schedules, and Wilson is no longer in a Cougars uniform.

Along with a handful of BYU’s top talents and chief playmakers, he left for the NFL.

What remains is a beatable team that would finish in the lower half of the Pac-12.

2. Arizona is underrated

First, some context: We do not believe the Wildcats are a bowl-caliber team, not by any stretch. If they win five games, Fisch will have earned three years of pay.

But they have some talent — certainly more than was evident during the truncated, disrupted, winless collapse under Kevin Sumlin.

Just as the COVID-19 chaos made BYU’s performance look better than it was, so did the COVID-19 chaos make Arizona look worse than it was — especially when combined with a coach who lost the team and the community.

The reality is that Arizona and BYU are closer in talent this season than it might appear.

3. See No. 1

Also: In their four seasons under coach Kalani Sitake before the pandemic, the Cougars were 27-25.