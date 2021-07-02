Vegas hoping for Pac-12-SEC football battles in the future

To this point, Pac-12 teams have been forced to play SEC opponents at neutral sites in the Eastern and Central time zones, where the logistics and crowds have worked against the conference.

USC lost badly to Alabama in 2016 in Arlington, Texas; more recently, Washington and Oregon dropped close games to Auburn in Atlanta and Arlington, respectively.

The creation of an annual or biennial showdown against top-tier SEC and Big Ten opponents in Las Vegas would help balance the competitive landscape and carry major playoff implications.

“Anything that works elsewhere works even better in Las Vegas,’’ said Hill, who has a close working relationship with new Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, the former president of MGM Sports and Entertainment.

A game of that magnitude isn’t easily arranged, however.

It would require a commitment from the Raiders, the LVCVA and other local entities, plus an interested broadcast partner and willing participants.

Teams from the SEC and Big Ten seemingly would have two reasons to take the plunge, above whatever financial incentive is provided by the event organizers and TV network: fan interest, especially among deep-pocketed donors, and recruiting exposure.