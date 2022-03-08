Which Pac-12 coach will leave Vegas with big money — or go bust? We break down the chances

Stanford

Assessment: Six years under Haase and nothing to show for them: No regular-season titles, no tournament titles, no NCAA appearances and no buzz for the program. (His best conference record is a mere 11-7, and that was way back in Year 2.) At any other school, the likelihood of a vacancy would be 110%, but this is Stanford: The university administration doesn’t know if a basketball is inflated or stuffed and couldn’t care less either way; the current athletic director, Bernard Muir, hired Haase and would have to admit the mistake; and the external pressure for change is close to non-existent. If a basketball program collapses in broad daylight but nobody cares, does it really collapse?