Working with Walton: Pulling off play-by-play with polarizing Pac-12 analyst

Pasch: “One thing that’s unfair to Bill is that a lot of people think he doesn’t prepare and just talks about whatever he wants. He actually has pages and pages of notes. He goes to the shootaround, and even if it’s a team we’ve done many times, he still talks to the coaches and the sports information directors.”

Robinson: “There’s only one analyst I’ve ever worked with who did it like this, and I’ve worked with guys like Clark Kellogg and Bill Raftery. And that was Al McGuire. I did one game with Al. It was Ohio State against Michigan with the Fab Five. And we went to the Michigan shootaround and Al was in the stands with the manager and the equipment guy and he’d say, ‘Tell me about the kids.’ Bill’s in that pattern. He goes to the people around the team to get to know the players.”

Bernstein: “Before the season even starts, he talks to each team’s sports information director for 90 minutes to get the backstory on the players and coaches and even the trainers. If people only knew how hard he worked.”

Pasch: “He won’t talk to me before a game. He saves it all for the air, like when you don’t see the bride before the wedding.”