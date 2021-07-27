Pac-12 Media Day notes: ASU coach Herm Edwards focused on football, not NCAA ‘review’

The initial stories about the ASU investigation were unusual in that employees of other schools commented on the allegations. Stanford coach David Shaw told Yahoo! Sports that hosting recruits during the pandemic was a "disrespectful thing to do."

Edwards said he was unaware of what others were saying.

"I don't really pay attention to that stuff. So I wouldn't know," Edwards said. "All I know is with all the coaches this week, the conversation is never brought up. It's football season. Play football. That's what we're all here to do. That's what you guys are here to do, to watch football, to cover football."

Added cornerback Chase Lucas: "All this stuff that's going on around us, that's just the devil talking."

ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels said the players held a meeting after the allegations surfaced. The team captains spoke to the squad.

"The main message was, 'Focus on the things we can control. Keep the main thing the main thing,'" Daniels said. "That’s working hard, that’s getting to the season."

Lucas said players were given the opportunity to walk out of the meeting and transfer if they didn’t like what was happening in the program. None did.