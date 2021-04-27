Pac-12 players poised to break out in 2021 season

Oregon

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior. Thibodeaux was a disruptive force as as a sophomore and earned third-team All-American honors by The Associated Press. He had 9.5 tackles for loss in seven games last season and was dominant in the Pac-12 Championship game, pressuring the quarterback 12 times and finishing with two tackles for loss.

Oregon State

OL Joshua Gray, sophomore. Gray had a solid freshman season, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors. The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder was part of an offensive line that helped Jermar Jefferson rush for nearly 900 yards in seven games. He will be a key part of a line that returns all five starters.

UCLA

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, senior. Thompson-Robinson was expected to be the player who would help turn the Bruins around, but hasn't quite lived up to expectations. He has been plagued by turnovers — 30 in 24 career games. But Thompson-Robinson is coming off his most efficient season at UCLA, throwing for 1,120 yards and 12 TDs while completing 65% of his passes.

USC