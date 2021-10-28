Packers pick off late pass in end zone to hand Cardinals first loss

That gave Green Bay the ball at Arizona’s 3-yard line. The Packers had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Mason Crosby but it still gave them the advantage.

Early in the third quarter, Murray threw a pass that was deflected by Moore into the hands of Green Bay's Henry Black at the Arizona 14. Five plays later, Rodgers found Cobb in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown and 17-7 lead.

Murray finished with 274 yards passing and two interceptions.

WITHOUT WATT

The Cardinals were playing their first game without defensive end J.J. Watt, who reportedly needs shoulder surgery that could end his season.

Watt suffered the injury in last week's game against the Texans, though there was no indication that there was a problem after the game. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 16 tackles and one sack this season.

INJURIES

Packers: DE Kingsley Keke left the game in the third quarter with a concussion. ... RB Kylin Hill (knee) was carted off the field in the third quarter. ... TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) was hurt in the third quarter.