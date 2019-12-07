The No. 9-ranked Pima women's basketball team evened its ACCAC record with an 83-70 win at Scottsdale on Saturday night.
Sierra Mich'l had a double-double in the win, notching 20 points and 19 rebounds for the Aztecs (5-3, 2-2).
Hallie Lawson added 14 points and Fama Thiam added 13 as Pima had five players score in double figures.
Pima hosts Arizona Western at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Men's basketball
The Pima men fell to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in ACCAC play with a 72-66 loss at Scottsdale.
Cole Gerken had 20 points and eight rebounds and Kaylon Tippins added 16 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
The Aztecs host Arizona Western at 7:30 p.m. Monday.