Pima College turns to online fundraisers to keep Aztecs playing

"In the last few years it's almost become a competition within the athletic department coaches," Holthaus said. "Baseball set the record one year, then track wants to beat them."

Because some teams are larger than others, it's important to look at the amount per player versus the overall amount raised.

"The whole athletic department benefits," he said. "I want to provide my kids with the best possible experience that Pima can give them. We want them to say, 'Pima treated us like a Division I, NCAA school.'"

That means doing the little things, like paying for books. Small details that add to their experience, versus what competitors may have to offer, Holthaus said.

"It all helps the kids," he said. "Everyone's on that same mindset. We want to have Pima be the best memory of their college careers."

And if the fundraisers aren't successful?

"I refuse to cut corners," Holthaus said. "And Pima is great about not cutting us off that way. Pima hasn't cut corners on us, and we're pretty fortunate that way, but the more we can do fundraising-wise, the less we have to stress about that."