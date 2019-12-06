Pima College men's soccer player Ricky Gordillo was named an NJCAA Division I second-team All-American on Friday.
It is the seventh straight season the Aztecs have had an All-American.
Gordillo was No. 6 in the nation with 15 assists and added four goals despite missing the first six games of the season.
Pima advanced to the national tournament but fell short in its bid to repeat as national champions. Gordillo was second in the nation in the title-winning season of 2018 with 19 assists in 28 games.