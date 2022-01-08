Playoff-bound Cardinals eye shot at NFC West vs. Seahawks

GLENDALE — The Cardinals still have a shot at the NFC West title, the No. 2 seed in the playoff bracket and home-field advantage in the first two rounds of the postseason.

How much they are willing to risk for those benefits remains to be seen.

Arizona has already clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2015 heading into its home game against the Seahawks on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Cardinals (11-5) can win the NFC West if they beat the Seahawks and the Rams lose to the 49ers.

But the Cardinals also have numerous players dealing with nagging injuries, including running backs James Conner (heel) and Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe). Coach Kliff Kingsbury has been tasked with weighing the risks and benefits of playing them against the Seahawks.

"We want to win the game. That's our goal," Kingsbury said. "We felt like we made strides last week and we want to keep that momentum going. That's huge rolling into the playoffs to try to be playing some of our best football.

"We'll be smart about some of those guys that are a little banged up, knowing our ultimate goal."