Prime-time Gronk: Ex-Wildcat set to play in five nationally televised games with Tampa Bay

For fans that have eagerly awaited the annual release of the NFL schedule, it's finally here and there's a familiar Arizona Wildcat that you can expect to see plenty of this fall.

Ex-Cat Rob Gronkowski is set to appear in five prime-time games as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two of those games will be on NBC's Sunday Night Football:

Oct. 8 at Chicago (5:20 pm, FOX)

Oct. 25 at Las Vegas (5:20 pm, NBC)

Nov. 2 at N.Y. Giants (6:15 pm, ESPN)

Nov. 8 vs New Orleans (6:20 pm, NBC)

Nov. 23 vs L.A. Rams (6:15 pm, ESPN)

Gronkowski had retired from the NFL following the Patriots' Super Bowl victory in 2019, but remained signed to a six-year, $54 million contract with New England. Since retirement, Gronkowski has worked as an in-studio personality with NFL on Fox, and hosted WWE's WrestleMania 36.

Gronk was traded to Tampa Bay by the New England Patriots in late April and will end his retirement to team up with Tom Brady once again. He is owed $10 million this season with one year left on his contract.

So get ready to hear, "Rob Gronkowski, Arizona," on a television near you this season.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.