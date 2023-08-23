Moments after center fielder Alek Thomas made perhaps the play of the year Tuesday night in Phoenix, television cameras panned across the Arizona Diamondbacks’ dugout. His teammates’ faces said it all.

Reliever Kevin Ginkel looked stupefied. Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. looked amazed. It was as if they had just seen a man walk on water.

Thomas’ racing, lunging catch near the wall in right-center field helped preserve a 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. It also seemed to exemplify the streaking Diamondbacks, who, like Thomas, have seemingly come out of nowhere to find themselves back in playoff position for the first time in weeks.

“I just saw it and was like, ‘There is no way he catches that,’” said Ginkel, the red-hot reliever who played his college ball in Tucson for the Arizona Wildcats and sports a 1.48 ERA this year in his fifth season with the Diamondbacks. “I was just blown away. I think everybody in the dugout was.”

Zac Gallen tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out 11. Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno collected two hits apiece. Closer Paul Sewald worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to collect his sixth save in seven chances with his new team.

Gallen was watching on television inside the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse when Thomas chased down Marcus Semien’s drive to lead off the ninth, lunging and rolling just shy of the wall after going full speed for what felt like half an acre.

“My arms,” Gallen said, “went straight up.”

According to Statcast data, Thomas covered 101 feet in 5.3 seconds. The system gave it a 65% catch probability, a number that would have drawn eye-rolls inside the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse.

“I never thought he was going to catch the ball,” Gurriel said.

Thomas thought he might.

“I definitely had a good bead on it,” he said. “I put my head down and ran where I thought it was going to be. And look up and I’m like, ‘All right I’ve got a chance.’”

Thomas has made a number of highlight-reel grabs in his one-plus years in the majors, including robbing the Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto of a home run during his second month in the big leagues. But he ranked this as the best of his young career — and he said it was made even sweeter by the fact that it was Semien who hit it.

Thomas grew up tracking fly balls during batting practice for the Chicago White Sox, for whom his dad, Allen, worked as a strength coach.

“It was funny that it was against someone that I know and have shagged balls against before,” Thomas said. “I grew up watching him hit BP all the time. I kind of know his swing a little bit.”

The play turned out to be huge because three batters later the Rangers had loaded the bases against Sewald.

“I appreciated it,” Sewald said. “It was extra-special because it got a little away from me there for a little bit.”

Sewald, though, rebounded to get Mitch Garver (strikeout) and Travis Jankowski (ground out) to end the game.

The win Diamondbacks extended their win streak to four heading into Wednesday's off day. Arizona has won nine of 11. The D-backs also moved into playoff position for the first time since July 31; if the season ended Wednesday, they would have held the third National League wild-card spot, leading the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants each by a half-game.

Gallen gave up just one run on seven hits and one walk, continuing what has been the latest impressive streak for a pitcher who ranks among the leading candidates for the NL Cy Young Award. Over his past four starts, he has posted a 1.42 ERA, with five walks and 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings.

“Like I’ve said the last couple of times, I’m starting to feel a lot more like myself,” Gallen said. “This is probably the closest I’ve felt in terms of delivery, the way the ball was coming out of my hand, sharpness and stuff. I felt pretty good.”