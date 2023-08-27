Roughly a month before the Tucson Roadrunners begin training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season, it's clear the Southern Arizona AHL team will have a new look this upcoming season — and it’s not just because they are going back to their black kachina jerseys after a one-year hiatus.

It's been an offseason full of roster movement for the affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes; that includes the Coyotes resigning Roadrunners' record-writer Michael Carcone. But in signing Carcone to a one-way contract, it's likely he won't be coming back to the Roadrunners in 2023-24.

There's also the Henderson Silver Knights signing former Tucson captain Adam Cracknell to a one-year AHL contract. Forward Bokondji Imama signed a two-way contract with the Ottawa Senators, while forward Laurent Dauphin elected to play in the Swiss National League as forward Jean-Sebastien Dea requested to be released to play in Europe.

Finally, restricted free agent forward Jan Jenik hasn’t signed his deal that was reportedly offered in July.

During the Q&A portion of "A Night with Steve Potvin," a fan-centric event earlier this month at Rudy's Texas B-B-Q that allowed fans to meet and receive an up-close hockey lesson from the Roadrunners' head coach, Potvin didn't have any details to share on the status of the 22-year-old from the Czech Republic.

Potvin share "that's what this league is about" in terms of the roster movement overall, and players at this level, in particular, finding their next professional opportunities.

“We saw some players get rewarded with some contracts in the NHL and we’re really proud of them," Potvin said. "We saw our former captain continue his career; you don’t get the opportunity to do that if you don’t do the right thing. So we’re proud of those guys for doing the right things last year. They were good leaders for us and they were rewarded."

On the other hand, the Coyotes signed a slew of returning Roadrunners to two-way deals as the team: goalie Ivan Prosvetov, forward Nathan Smith, forward Travis Barron, defenseman Cameron Crotty, forward Ryan McGregor and defenseman Steven Kampfer all will be back this year.

The Roadrunners also signed former San Diego Gulls and Rockford IceHogs forward Hunter Drew to an AHL deal.

Additionally the NHL club signed former Stockton and San Diego forward Justin Kirkland, former Milwaukee forwards Zach Sanford and John Leonard and former Ontario Reign goalie Matt Villalta to two-way deals. Those also come along side the Coyotes signing former San Jose Barracuda defenseman Montana Onyebuchi to a two-year entry-level contract.

“We’re really excited to get to know the players that are coming in,” Potvin said. “And you know what, this is a little bit early to say because those guys are good players that have been in the American league for a little bit now that are knocking on the door and I want to be very respectful of their opportunity that they have here coming into camp.”

Preseason back-to-back

In early October the Coyotes/Roadrunners organization will be very busy.

Last week the Roadrunners’ preseason game was announced. Tucson will play at the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. the Arizona Coyotes play the Anaheim Ducks in their preseason finale. The matchup between the Coyotes and Ducks will be in Tucson, on the Roadrunners home ice in Tucson Arena.

“I feel more for the staff that’s taking care of the equipment, they have to transition from team to team and building to building so that’ll be tough on them,” Potvin said about the busy weekend. “But you know what, it’s great to have the Yotes here in Tucson and we want to continue to grow the game here and keep bringing that energy to the TCC.”

The Tucson trip is the Coyotes’ only preseason game in Arizona. They start the preseason Sept. 22 in Australia against the Los Angeles Kings, then they play the St. Louis Blues in Wichita, Kansas, the Dallas Stars just outside of Austin, Texas, in the suburb of Cedar Park, and in Palm Desert, California, before the NHL club's preseason finale in the Old Pueblo.

Roadrunner-friendly schedule

This season 28 of Tucson’s 36 home games will be on the weekend — the highest number of weekend games the Roadrunners have ever had.

“It’s just a smart thing to do,” Potvin said. “Obviously during the week it’s hard to get to games and I think the league average diminishes significantly during the week. So it just gives the organization and advantage to create a little bit more energy for the teams, maybe collect a little bit more financially and it’s just a better environment for the fans to be able to watch a game with more people in the building

"So I think the objective was right and we honestly we succeeded there."

One of the few weekday games is the return of the school field trip day game, a 10:30 a.m. puck drop on Tuesday Oct. 24 against San Diego.

And while the Gem and Mineral Show will take over TCC again in February, the Roadrunners don’t really have a daunting "gem show road trip" this time around. Tucson only has four road games in February, taking place consecutive weekends with the AHL's All-Star break in between. In fact, Tucson will play 10 of 15 games at home from Jan. 15 to Feb. 24.

Last season Tucson went 1-6 on gem show trip. On previous gem show road trips, the Roadrunners went 2-4-0-0 in 2022, 2-4-0-1 in 2020, 2-3-0-1 in 2019, 5-1-0-0 in 2018 and 1-5-0-0 in 2017.

“I like the job that (Tucson general manager) John Ferguson and (director of hockey operations) Jake Wagman did on trying to eliminate the unnecessary days on the road," Potvins aid. "I think we’re eight days less on the road than we were last year, so that’s an advantage.

“But on the other hand, I don’t look at our schedule as a negative when you’re on the road a lot. Of course we want our players to be with their families and their friends and be a little more comfortable at home but the relationships and the bonds that you’re able to build while you’re out on the road are very significant," he added. "And honestly sometimes when you’re going through a tough period during the season and we head on the road we just start to play better because of the time you get to spend together.”

The Roadrunners home opener is Saturday, Oct. 21 when they will host Coachella Valley, the AHL Calder Cup runner-up this past season, at 7 p.m. in Tucson Arena.