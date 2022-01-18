Questions coming for Cardinals after late-season stumbles

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt called the season's ending a "massive failure" after the game and Murray agreed. Kingsbury was more measured with his words but basically echoed the same sentiment.

"We've got to be better," Kingsbury said on Tuesday. "This league is about closing strong and building momentum into the playoffs. Unfortunately, we didn't do that."

Yes, it's true that the Cardinals made some progress by making the playoffs for the first time since 2015. But it's also true that the franchise usually looked totally overwhelmed and overmatched when the most important games came in December and January.

It's the second straight season that Arizona's regressed as the season's progressed. The Cardinals lost their final two games of the 2020 season to finish 8-8 and just miss the playoffs.

Arizona certainly faced its share of roadblocks throughout the season. Three-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins was hurt for most of the last half of the season. Murray never looked the same after his sprained ankle midway through the season. Running back James Conner also struggled with injuries in the final month.

But just about every NFL team can point to similar problems during a long, physical season.