 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rams bask in Super Bowl win, hope Sean McVay, Aaron Donald want another

Rams bask in Super Bowl win, hope Sean McVay, Aaron Donald want another

  • Updated

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night.

 Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Sean McVay looked and sounded very much like somebody who had been up all night celebrating his first Super Bowl victory when the coach showed up early Monday morning to discuss his Los Angeles Rams’ hometown coronation.

“It’s an incredible honor to be here,” McVay said, his sandpaper rasp accentuating his sarcasm. “It’s also torturous to have a team win a championship and then make you come the next morning to a press conference this early.”

With the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, McVay has finally reached the culmination of a journey he began in early 2017 as the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. Just over five years later, the 36-year-old is also the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl — and the trip left him exhausted, but thrilled.

McVay said nothing Monday about the possibility of walking away from football soon, as the burnout-prone coach has suggested when asked about it over the years. But he didn’t sound like he was finished with his work on a team he built into a champion.

“I’ve been surrounded by great people,” McVay said. “When you get around great players, great coaches that are all committed and working in the same direction, pulling that rope in the same direction, good things can happen. When you have the right foundational pieces ... because of those guys’ success, other people get opportunities to grow.”

Aaron Donald also hit his career’s peak by making the decisive defensive play on Cincinnati’s final snap, harassing Joe Burrow into a fourth-down incompletion to finish a Super Bowl performance that included two sacks. The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year finally has his first ring — and the 30-year-old star also sidestepped questions about early retirement immediately after the victory.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff says the team will wait until its celebrations die down to figure out how serious McVay and Donald are about starting life after football, but he is optimistic they’ll both be back.

“I think all of these guys are wiped,” Demoff said. “When you get to this point, the gas tank is empty and you’re sitting there holding a trophy. I think that’s daunting to some degree when you wake up this morning and realize you’ve got to go do it all over again, and you don’t have the energy. So I think the talk is actually natural.

Rams nose tackle Greg Gaines (91) celebrates the tackle of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the second half Sunday.

“And I would agree. I don’t think Sean’s current pace is sustainable in terms of how much work he puts in if you want to have a family. But I think the one thing, these guys all love football. They love being around each other. ... These are all natural questions that are hard to answer in the moment. A month away, two months away from everybody, and I think things will feel a lot better.”

Not even a Super Bowl championship affected Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s career-long reluctance to speak publicly about his many sports teams, but Demoff said the billionaire who built SoFi Stadium was “happier than I’ve ever seen him” after raising his first Lombardi Trophy.

“He took the two biggest risks in the NFL that I can think of in the last decade,” Demoff said. “Buying land to build a stadium, hoping to get the opportunity to become the Los Angeles Rams again, and hiring a 30-year-old head coach when everybody wanted a major name. Those two risks culminated last night with unbelievable reward.”

The Rams have done everything big since Kroenke relocated them to Los Angeles from his native Missouri six years ago. Landing in a glamorous town that had largely forgotten them, the Rams got everybody’s attention again by developing an appetite for risks and stocking their roster with veteran stars.

Many of those stars played key roles in the Rams’ 16th and final victory. From Donald and Von Miller to Matthew Stafford and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles’ big names loomed large in the grand finale.

“There were so many guys on this team that have just respected this game, have put in the work and the time,” said Kupp, who looked less annoyed than his boss to be awake shortly after sunrise. “That was a huge thing coming into this. So many guys just said, ‘Hey, we’ve got guys here that deserve a Super Bowl. We’ve got to win this for them.’”

The Rams kept the party going at Disneyland later Monday, and they’ll get a victory parade in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Rams 23, Bengals 20

L.A. Rams 7 6 3 7 — 23

Cincinnati 3 7 10 0 — 20

First Quarter

LAR—Beckham 17 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:22.

Cin—FG McPherson 29, :28.

Second Quarter

LAR—Kupp 11 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 12:51.

Cin—Higgins 6 pass from Mixon (McPherson kick), 5:47.

Third Quarter

Cin—Higgins 75 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 14:48.

Cin—FG McPherson 38, 10:15.

LAR—FG Gay 41, 5:58.

Fourth Quarter

LAR—Kupp 1 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 1:25.

A—70,048.

TEAM STATISTICS

LA Cin

First downs 18 15

Total Net Yards 313 305

Rushes-yards 23-43 20-79

Passing 270 226

Punt Returns 4-25 2-28

Kickoff Returns 1-17 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-1

Comp-Att-Int 26-41-2 23-34-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 7-43

Punts 6-43.5 6-43.333

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 2-10 4-31

Time of Possession 30:47 29:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—L.A. Rams, C.Akers 13-21, Kupp 1-7, Henderson 4-7, Stafford 3-6, Michel 2-2. Cincinnati, Mixon 15-72, Chase 1-4, Burrow 2-3, Perine 2-0.

PASSING—L.A. Rams, Stafford 26-40-2-283, Kupp 0-1-0-0. Cincinnati, Burrow 22-33-0-263, Mixon 1-1-0-6.

RECEIVING—L.A. Rams, Kupp 8-92, Hopkins 4-47, Jefferson 4-23, Henderson 3-43, C.Akers 3-14, Beckham 2-52, Skowronek 2-12. Cincinnati, Chase 5-89, Boyd 5-48, Mixon 5-1, Higgins 4-100, Uzomah 2-11, Mik.Thomas 1-17, C.Evans 1-3.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News