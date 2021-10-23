Rialto Theatre fight festival features Phoenix, Tucson competitors

Grippaudo trains under Chris Cariaso, a former UFC flyweight contender and owner of Rise Combat Sports. Since the match is submission only, Cariaso has the fighter focused on an array of submissions from any position. The two have also been working Grippaudo's stamina using cardio and calisthenics.

“I’m trying to get the idea of points out of my head. In a points match, you’re going to try to secure a position, maintain it and a referee awards you points. In this style of match-up, that approach is not always beneficial,” Grippaudo said. “Leg-locks are a big fear in a match like this. They come quickly and they can be very damaging. If there is no incentive to get points, you’re just going to dive on a submission attack of your own and avoid the leg-lock in the process.”

The amateur event is set to host 13 BJJ match-ups and 18 Muay Thai fights, including two Muay Thai title bouts in addition to Grippaudo and Atoigue’s war for the BJJ welterweight strap. United States Muay Thai Open champ Calie Patrick, a Surprise resident, will face Phoenix’s Kelli Wiechmann for Rise of the Prospects female women's bantamweight title. Tucson’s Gabe Brown is fighting Phoenix’s Jorge Figueroa for the event’s Muay Thai men’s interim bantamweight title.