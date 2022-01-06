After 8 years and 399 games, Logan Nelson made it to AHL — and Tucson

That doesn’t seem to have slowed him down yet, though. Despite having plenty of ECHL success prior to last season, Nelson found himself in the Southern Professional Hockey League, a 12-team Single-A-equivalent circuit primarily located in the Midwest and Southeast. He then led the SPHL with 49 points in 39 games playing for the Birmingham Bulls.

“I’m a (veteran), and ECHL teams can only carry four,” he said, noting that some teams didn’t play last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The team that I was with, they dropped out kind of last minute, so it’s pretty tough to find a place to play. But I know I wanted to stay in the game, so that was my way of doing that.”

This season, he picked right back up where he left off. Nelson was tops on the ECHL assists (25) and points (35) at the time of his Tucson call-up. His Roadrunners linemate, Stephen Baylis, has been a top-15 ECHL scorer this season, too, with 27 points so far over 30 appearances.

Nelson’s taste of the AHL will be a brief one — for now, at least.