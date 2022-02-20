After strong first period, Roadrunners 'let it slip away'

Varady said rather than being concerned that the Roadrunners are too dependent on Maccelli, he’s excited about his development as a player.

“He’s a talented player, he’s found a way to be consistent, producing offensively,” Varady said. “In this league that’s a hard thing to do, we’ve seen a lot of good players come though here that haven’t been consistent as him in terms of producing points.”

Tucson outshot the Silver Knights 35-20 but was 0 for 5 on the power play after it scored on half of them on Saturday. Henderson (23-15-2-1) was 2 for 6 on the power play.

Attendance was 2,697 as the Roadrunners started their four-game homestead with a split against the Silver Knights, who are in fourth place in the Pacific Division.

The Roadrunners return to action this weekend when they host the Ontario Reign for a pair starting at Saturday at 7 p.m. The Reign are in second in the Pacific.

“For our group and where we’re at, we need to find ways to win games back to back,” Varady said. “We’re in a playoff race here and points are important and some how on a night like tonight you got to find a point, hopefully two points, we didn’t, so we gotta go back to the drawing board.”