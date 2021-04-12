AHL Player of the Week Mike Carcone’s four-goal night now part of Roadrunners lore

For all his success, it's unlikely Carcone returns next season. Carcone is on loan from the Nashville Predators, who are without an AHL affiliate this season after the Milwaukee Admirals franchise elected to skip the pandemic-impacted season.

Most of Nashville’s AHL-ready players were sent to play with the Chicago Wolves, the everyday affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes. Carcone was one of a couple they sent elsewhere: He and fellow forward Josh Wilkins were sent to Tucson instead.

“For me personally, I just think with the situation I’m in, just coming in not being invited to an NHL camp and not being put on Chicago’s roster, I think that just adds a little fuel to the fire that you can play at this level and show them what they’re missing out on,” Carcone, 24, told the Star back in February.

In December, Carcone was traded from the Ottawa Senators — he spent the 2019-20 season with their AHL affiliate in the Belleville, Ontario — to Nashville. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

Carcone joined the Roadrunners just days before the season was to start. Carcone was initially nervous coming to a team, and another NHL franchise, that wasn’t affiliated with.

But that feeling went away quickly, he added.