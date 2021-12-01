AHL Rookie of the Month Matias Maccelli, other first-year Roadrunners lead club into weekend series

Of the 101 players to skate in at least 10 games for the Roadrunners over the club’s five-plus seasons in Southern Arizona, Maccelli’s 1.21 points per game is second-best in team history.

Yet if Maccelli wasn’t the league’s pick for the November award, it very well could have been his fellow rookie teammate, defenseman JJ Moser.

At 6-foot-1, 172 pounds and originally from Zuchwil, Switzerland, Moser is tied for fifth among all AHL defensemen with four goals, and his 11 points are third among all first-year AHL blueliners. Nine of those points came in November for the Coyotes’ second-round draft pick this past summer, including the game winner Saturday on a blast from the point with Tucson nearing the end of a power play opportunity. The goal came with less than a minute to go in regulation.

Moser credited much of his own success transitioning to the North American pro game to his experience the past three-plus seasons skating in the top professional league in his homeland of Switzerland.

“That's it. That's the that's the biggest part,” he said of his time with EHC Biel-Bienne of the Swiss National League, including last season when he was the club’s captain. “That really helped me a lot. It also helped develop my character, my personality.