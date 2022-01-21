AHL suspends San Jose hockey player 30 games for racial gesture directed at Tucson forward

Xavier Gutierrez, president of the Arizona Coyotes, the owner and parent organization of the Roadrunners, issued his own statement Friday: “We are appalled by the disgusting and blatantly racist gesture that was displayed to Boko during the Roadrunners’ game at San Jose on Jan. 12 and support the AHL’s action and suspension.

“The player’s ignorance is astounding and unacceptable,” Gutierrez added.

Imama, 25, has played in both of the Roadrunners' games since the incident in San Jose. He and his Tucson teammates will face the Reign on Saturday night in Ontario, California.

Hrabik's 30-game suspension is the second-longest in recorded history of the 83-year-old AHL. In 2004, the league suspended Alexander Perezhogin for more than one full season after Perezhogin, then playing for the Montreal Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, swung his stick and struck another player. The AHL exiled him from that season’s playoff tournament and the entirety of the 2004-05 season.