AHL's new format means .500 Roadrunners firmly in playoff mix

This year, with nine teams in the division, seven will once again advance past the regular the season. The first-place team — Stockton, if the season ended today — will earn a first-round bye. The other six teams will pair off in best-of-three series.

Put another way, winning the regular season banner outright is for more than just seeding. For a team like Ontario — a top-five team league-wide all season but in second place in the Pacific the whole time — that would likely be tough to swallow.

But for teams like Tucson, Bakersfield or Colorado – all hovering around .500 right now and all flip-flopping each other this past week for the fourth, fifth and sixth spots in the division race – their 2021-22 campaigns will all likely be at least tad longer than the 68-game regular season schedules would otherwise dictate.

“The standings, they’re tight right now,” said Tucson forward Cam Hebig. “We’ve got to try to separate ourselves. There are seven teams that make playoffs, and that’s exciting, and we want to be in that group. Right now, our focus is getting in that group. … There’s a lot of hockey to be played, so we’ve got to be hungry.”