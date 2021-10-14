Amid Coyotes’ NHL rebuild, Roadrunners’ coaching staff among few areas left intact

Potvin is in perhaps the most unique situation of all.

“Of course, you know, I want to be a head coach. I want to keep in continuing my career progressing," he said. "But honest to goodness, my first reaction, I wasn’t in love with the idea. But that only lasted a little while. I really like what we’re doing here. I really believe in the organization.”

Slaney said he’s not surprised Potvin chose to stick around.

“In Steve’s case, I know how much he enjoys working with these players, and I’m in the same situation. You could almost say that these are like our own sons, really,” Slaney said. “When these kids actually leave and go up to the National Hockey League, it makes us feel good about getting these kids to that next level. That’s what their dreams are.”

Varady said it’s the wide range of experience the three of them bring together makes this particular coach’s room tick.

“These guys know this level, and the know the hard part the players are going through,” he said, noting that while Slaney is an AHL Hall of Fame defenseman, Potvin has experience now as a skills coach, an AHL assistant, and an AHL head coach on his resume. “If you watch these guys operate, it’s a lot of stuff that happens outside of rinks.