With the Calgary Wranglers coming to town — the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate — the Tucson Roadrunners counter with a red-hot forward in Colin Theisen.

Last week on the road against the Milwaukee Admirals, the Monroe, Michigan, native scored two goals 2:14 apart for his first multi-goal game as a professional.

“It’s been good just getting more opportunity. I just gotta take advantage of it,” Theisen said. “I think I’ve been playing well, but just sticking to the way I play, not changing anything, playing hard, two-way forward, and that’s the way I’m going to (play) the rest of the year.”

Last season the product of Notre Dame and Arizona State — Theisen transferred west for his final season of college hockey before signing as a free agent with Tucson — got his first multi-point performance as a pro in his second game for the Roadrunners. In 16 games for Tucson, Theisen racked up 11 points, including five goals.

This season he has five points in 18 AHL games with four goals. Three of those goals have come in his last three games, with those two in Milwaukee helping Tucson even the score after the Admirals racked up a 3-0 lead.

“His weekend was really good,” Tucson coach Steve Potvin said. “What I liked about it was the second night didn’t exactly start out the way he wanted it to, and he just somehow found the strength to just keep fighting and keep battling and found his game and two ended up in the back of the net. There’s a lot of perseverance in that human.”

Tucson split with the Wranglers in November in Canada. Since then the Wranglers became the first AHL team to clinch a playoff spot as they enter the weekend with the best overall record among the league's 32 teams.

Theisen played in two games for the Roadrunners in October, four in November and then two in December before becoming a regular again. His first AHL point (a goal) of the season came Dec. 30 at Texas. Then on March 4 against San Diego he scored again before adding two at Milwaukee.

Potvin said Theisen didn’t let himself get down when people were playing in front of him.

“It’s always frustrating not getting the opportunity you got before, but I think you gotta just have a positive mindset and just stay ready,” Theisen said.

While he was with the Roadrunners’ ECHL affiliate, the Atlanta Gladiators, Theisen studied what Tucson was doing.

"I just wanted to do that to stay prepared,” Theisen said. “If you don’t stay on top of the systems and stuff, you get out there and you’re overthinking the game and you’re kinda lost. So every chance I got I watched Tucson’s game, just figuring, knowing that my time was going to come, that I get the call back up and took control of that situation."

Doan joins Roadrunners

On Friday afternoon the Roadrunners added a familiar name to the roster.

Fresh from the 2022-23 college season, forward Josh Doan has joined Tucson after signing with the Coyotes. He elected to go pro after his sophomore season at ASU.

“It’s something as a kid you always dream about, playing pro hockey, and to finally get the chance I’m super excited,” Josh Doan said.

The Coyotes selected Doan in the second round of the 2021 NHL entry draft with the 37th overall pick. The Scottsdale native is the son of former Coyote captain and Arizona’s Chief Hockey Development Officer Shane Doan.

Fight me, I’m Irish

Friday’s game, billed as “Downtown Tucson’s Only St. Patrick’s Day Celebration,” will feature a free pregame party starting at 4:30 p.m. on the plaza outside Tucson Arena.

There will be food, drinks, and music from Tucson-based artists Liz & Pete.

After the game there will be postgame party at Dillinger Brewery Company, 402 E. Ninth St.

Home sweet home

Tucson is enjoying an eight-game home unbeaten streak, tied for the longest in Roadrunner history. Tucson has gone 7-1-2-0 in its last 10 home games, which is the best in the Western Conference.

The Roadrunners have outscored their foes 37-21 during that run.