Attendance numbers are down, but the Roadrunners are in a better position than many AHL teams

Hoffman said the decline in attendance can be blamed on a number of issues — one of them the decline in group sales, “which is usually the bread and butter of a minor-league sports team.”

“You sell the experience, not necessarily the wins and losses,” Hoffman added. “And on a Saturday night or a Friday night, all the businesses around Tucson — or church groups, or school groups — they want to get together and bring them out in larger numbers at a discounted ticket price. And that typically makes up anywhere from a third to a fourth of our crowd.”

But venturing back out into a changed world amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been a tough sell. Schools have been an especially tough market this season, Hoffman noted, adding that virtually every AHL team is facing that same prospect head on. “Schools are probably 20% to 25% of our total group base. Whether performance groups, clubs, sports teams, schools are not doing groups, period,” Hoffman said. “They’re just not into that at this moment – promoting everyone getting together with the climate the way it is.”

Hoffman said the Roadrunners aren’t giving up on those groups, but will continue to work on alternatives in the meantime.