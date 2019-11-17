Host San Jose scored twice in the first period, twice in the second and three times in the third to beat the Tucson Roadrunners 7-1 in an American Hockey League game Sunday night.
Tucson (11-4-0-0) had won all five of its games this month to soar to the top of the Pacific Division with 22 points. The Roadrunners remain a point ahead of second-place Stockton (9-3-1-2).
Hudson Fasching score the Roadrunners' only goal in the third period, but by then Tucson was already down 7-0.
The Roadrunners will get a chance at payback Wednesday night when the teams meet again at 8 p.m. in San Jose. The game will air on 1450-AM.
Tucson's next home games are Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. against Ontario.