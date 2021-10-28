Ben McCartney’s hat trick was a treat; Roadrunners rookie tries to keep the magic going this weekend

Added Tucson head coach Jay Varady: “Obviously, we saw what he can bring on Saturday night. So I think that’s going to be the challenge for him — night in, night out, bringing that energy.”

McCartney’s spring tryout — he scored at least a point in three of those four games he played for Tucson down the stretch of the pandemic-condensed 2020-21 campaign — clearly turned heads within the Arizona Coyotes organization.

Less than a year after he was selected by Arizona in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL draft, and just days after the aforementioned AHL debut — McCartney was inked to a three-year entry-level deal with the NHL club. This came after he served as an alternate captain for the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings, pitching in 13 goals and 37 points in 24 games last year. McCartney’s 37 points ranked second overall in the WHL, and his 24 assists tied for third.

“It’s unreal. (Signing) is definitely a lot of weight off the shoulders,” he said in May of the Coyotes’ quick work in getting him locked down. “It’s a dream come true. It’s something I’ve wanted to work for my whole life. But I’m still not satisfied yet. I’ve still got some things to work on. It’s definitely a huge stepping stone in my career, but there’s a lot more work to be done.”