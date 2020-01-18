Brayden Burke's OT goal gives Tucson Roadrunners win at Ontario

Brayden Burke's OT goal gives Tucson Roadrunners win at Ontario

  • Updated
Roadrunners alt logo

Brayden Burke scored with just 20 seconds left in overtime to give the first-place Tucson Roadrunners a 2-1 victory over the Ontario Reign on Saturday night in an American Hockey League game.

Tucson (27-9-1-0) was coming off a 4-1 loss at San Diego on Friday. The Roadrunners' 55 points are four ahead of Stockton, which lost to Colorado on Saturday.

Hudson Fasching opened the scoring 4:35 into the first period to give Tucson a 1-0 lead. Ontario tied the game four minutes later.

The Roadrunners next play another game in San Diego at 8 p.m. Tuesday on 1450-AM.

Roadrunners' upcoming schedule

Tuesday: at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Friday: Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31: Colorado, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1: Colorado, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5: at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Games in bold: at Tucson Arena

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News