Brayden Burke's OT goal gives Tucson Roadrunners win at Ontario

Brayden Burke scored with just 20 seconds left in overtime to give the first-place Tucson Roadrunners a 2-1 victory over the Ontario Reign on Saturday night in an American Hockey League game.
Tucson (27-9-1-0) was coming off a 4-1 loss at San Diego on Friday. The Roadrunners' 55 points are four ahead of Stockton, which lost to Colorado on Saturday.
Hudson Fasching opened the scoring 4:35 into the first period to give Tucson a 1-0 lead. Ontario tied the game four minutes later.
The Roadrunners next play another game in San Diego at 8 p.m. Tuesday on 1450-AM.