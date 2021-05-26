Bunting’s NHL hat trick, Carcone’s 6-goal weekend and fans back in Tucson Arena highlight Roadrunners’ 2021 season

Next to the NHL

Barrett Hayton struggled offensively in 2021 but has shown the talent at multiple levels to breakout at any time. Victor Sodorstrom, a physical two-way defenseman, improved himself, too, as the season went on. But forward Jan Jenik was clearly the Roadrunners’ best offensive weapon down the stretch, notching seven goals in his last six games played. The Swede’s development as the season went on gives credence to the idea that he could make at least a part-time jump to the NHL at some point in 2021-22.

Make or break next season

On contract with the Coyotes for another year, Kyle Capobianco has many miles on the tires with the Roadrunners already — including leading all Tucson defenseman in scoring for the third time in four seasons despite playing in just 20 of the Roadrunners’ 36 games this year.

Key to 2021-22

Whether Tucson contends for its third AHL Pacific Division crown in five years will depend mostly on the stability of the goaltending situation with the NHL’s Coyotes.