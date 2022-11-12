Coachella Valley rallies, tops host Roadrunners in overtime

After a fast start, the Tucson Roadrunners had to settle for just one point on Saturday night.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds (7-3-0-0) beat the Roadrunners 4-3 in overtime to sweep their first series in Tucson.

The Firebirds also won Friday’s game 4-1.

"Honestly, I though we had a real strong game,” said Tucson head coach Steve Potvin. “That’s our identity, that’s what we showed tonight, every man played for each other and honestly if we came out with that type of enthusiasm, that type of energy, that type of passion, that type of unity, we’re gonna win a lot of hockey games.”

The Roadrunners (6-3-1-0) opened the game with forward Michael Carcone scoring the fastest goal in Roadrunner history. Forward Adam Cracknell and defenseman Victor Soderstrom assisted on the goal just 10 seconds into the game.

Carcone said the fast start came because they were so disappointed in how they played Friday.

“It was all right,” Carcone said about the game. “I thought we played a way better game than the other night, it was more our identity and we just played a good team that capitalized on their opportunity.”

About three minutes later Tucson left wing Travis Barron scored his first goal of the season.

“I think we were embarrassed with the way we played and I think they took it really upon themselves in the room that that wasn’t acceptable yesterday,” Potvin said about the start. “To be real honest with you I’m proud of their choices, I’m proud of how they played tonight and honestly I never want to give up a point.”

After CV cut Tucson’s lead to 2-1 five minutes into the, Carcone scored a power play goal at 12:38 in the first period with center Jean-Sebastien Dea and forward Jan Jenik getting assists. He scored despite his stick breaking.

“I was just lucky it went in, thank God it just went far side, trickled in along the ice, so it was a fortunate bounce,” Carcone said.

Carcone celebrated by holding both halves of the stick in the air, with one in each hand.

“I just didn’t know what to do really (laughs),” Carcone said.

The Firebirds scored again about three minutes later and then after a scoreless second, tied it up at 8:11 in the third.

Tucson outshot CV 36-18 before a crowd of 4,388. The Firebirds were 1 for 3 on the power play while the Roadrunners were 1 for 7.

Tucson defenseman Conor Timmins picked up a slashing penalty with 00.1 seconds left in regulation. Then, 26 seconds in to overtime, Firebirds center Andrew Poturalski scored the power-play game-winner.

The Roadrunners return to action on Tuesday when they host the Henderson Silver Knights (3-10-0-0), who just snapped a four-game losing streak.

