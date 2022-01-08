Colorado puts damper on Roadrunners' anniversary celebration with shootout win

With 4:40 left, Colorado forward Dylan Sikura scored the equalizer.

“That third period, it was pretty much like a playoff game, that’s how it felt out there, every battle were important,” Imama said. “So it was definitely like a tight one, a lot of grind but I think we did a good job sticking together as a team and keep pushing.”

Tucson lost the shootout when Colorado forward Martin Maut was the only scorer.

Going into the night, Tucson was fifth in the Pacific Division, with a winning percentage of .522, with Colorado (.518) sixth.

The Roadrunners killed both Eagle power plays. Tucson’s penalty kill unit is perfect through the last 12 periods.

“Those guys have been doing a good job,” Varady said. “Again, it’s just some cohesion we got in our pairs, our units.”

Varady said there was an unbelievable block by defenseman Cameron Crotty and Tucson had good goaltending.

Josef Korenar got the start in goal and made 37 saves. Colorado outshot Tucson 40-30.