Comeback magic disappears as Roadrunners blanked by Barracuda

There was no comeback encore for the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, as they lost 6-0 to the San Jose Barracuda.

The Roadrunners (8-5-1-0) rallied from a three-goal deficit on Saturday night but couldn't rally a day later.

“Obviously not enough, it was not what we were expecting,” said Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin. “We gotta find a way to put these games together.”’

San Jose (8-6-0-1) scored 7:35 into second, when forward Danil Gushchin lit the lamp. A little over a minute later, center William Eklund scored for the Barracuda.

“Tough game, we had so many turnovers and so many 2-on-1 breakaway,” said Tucson forward Milos Kelemen.

Then at 16:08, defenseman Artemi Kniazev scored a short handed goal for the Barracuda. A minute and half later, San Jose center Thomas Bordeleau scored.

The Barracuda scored four goals in the second after a nil-nil first to avenge Saturday night’s loss.

Barracuda outshot Tucson 40-28. San Jose was 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Roadrunners had five power play chances.

Tucson goalie Ivan Prosvetov had 34 saves.

“Quite frankly, we left Ivan out to dry,” Potvin said. “He’s been our backbone, he’s been a guy that we’ve been relying on and we hung him out to dry, not good enough.”

Bordeleau got another goal 6:17 into the third period. He scored about 10 minutes later to get a natural hat trick.

The Roadrunners record against the Barracuda this season dropped to 3-1-0-0.

“I think it’s always hard to sweep a team but you gotta be in the game,” Potvin said. “The scores are not even close to what the standard is and what we expect out of our guys and out of ourselves.”

The Roadrunners finished the six-game home stand with three loses, an overtime loss and two wins.

“There’s some good moments but you’re in your home stand like this it’s still not quite the standard that we need to get to,” Potvin said. “We’ve seen our standard and it’s very high, we just have to find a way to bring the consistency, that’s not enough.”