Coyotes President Xavier Gutierrez: Diverse voices a must for NHL to grow

But Gutierrez’s goals to bring in new fans and reach the community lie far beyond Phoenix and even Tucson. His vision includes cooperation with Sonora and he’s hopeful to help bring an NHL game or even series to Mexico.

“I’ve been in this role for less than 6 months and it’s been in the middle of a pandemic and we’re trying to get back onto the ice ... so it is part of our plan. Obviously we haven’t put anything into motion as of yet, but it is key,” Gutierrez said. “This sort of cross-border (involvement) and not just with Mexico, is important to us as an organization and as a community.”

Several NHL teams — the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks and the Coyotes — have significant proximity and connectivity to Mexico. Gutierrez thinks that’s reason enough for Mexico to become involved in the sport, Gutierrez said.

And while 2020 is quickly drawing to an end, Gutierrez is still hopeful that a 2020-21 NHL season will happen, albeit a shortened one.

He also believes that in Arizona, a limited number of fans will be able to attend those games, and he’s hoping that the franchise’s engagement efforts to reach new fans in the offseason will pay off.

“We want to make sure that we’re seen as having an open door ... but also welcoming of ideas, partnerships and efforts that we may or may not be aware of,” Gutierrez said. “One of the things that I told my team members when I joined was that we are going to be constant and present in the lives of people in this community.”

