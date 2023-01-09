Defenseman Cam Dineen's offensive game continues to blossom for Roadrunners

After improving his overall game, Tucson Roadrunner defenseman Cam Dineen is back to his old tricks.

Dineen is tied for fifth in the AHL in assists for defensemen with 20 and tied for seventh in points with 22.

The Toms River, New Jersey, native said his game has been evolving.

“I came in here a couple years ago, and I had to clean up my overall game," Dineen, 24, said. "I think I made some improvements in that, and now that’s allowed me to go back to my roots and use some of my playmaking ability. So it’s been good to get that going this year.”

Dineen won EHL Rookie of the Year in 2015 after leading all defensemen in scoring. Then, in 2016, the Coyotes picked him in the third round of the draft. He joined the Roadrunners in 2018.

“There’s definitely a maturation process with him,” Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin said. “He’s always sort of been an old soul or he’s been a very good pro early on, but his game now is elevated. I think there’s confidence in his strides, and I think he’s a guy that enjoys coming to the rink. And so for him (he) really gets the best out of himself everyday.”

The Roadrunners (14-14-4-0) host the Milwaukee Admirals (19-11-0-2) for a two-game series starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It’s Tucson’s first ever game against the Predators’ AHL affiliate.

Last season Dineen tallied 19 points in 21 games for Tucson. He played 34 games for the Coyotes in 2021-22, racking up seven points.

Potvin said players who play in the NHL get extra confidence.

“He’s been doing great,” defenseman Dysin Mayo said. “He’s a great skater, he moves his feet well, so it’s easy to play with him on breakouts because he can get the puck out easily. And on the offensive side, he controls the power play well, moves the puck well and is calm with it, so he’s a fun player to watch.”

After Mayo returned in mid-December following a 13-game stint with the Coyotes, it became the fifth season the pair have played together for the Roadrunners.

Along with forward Laurent Dauphin, Dineen and Mayo helped kill two Colorado 5-on-3 power plays on Saturday.

“Dysin’s great obviously,” Dineen said. “We played together that last few years. Great player, easy to play with. We’re good friends off the ice, so he makes things really easy for me I think we have some good chemistry."

Slap shots

• On Sunday the Coyotes recalled goalie Ivan Prosvetov as netminder Connor Ingram was unavailable due to illness. Prosvetov played three games in the NHL last season and three in 2020-21.

