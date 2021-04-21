Ex-Roadrunner Michael Bunting playing like he belongs in the NHL

“I think just having the confidence in myself to believe that I do belong here and I can play in the NHL,” he said. “I think it’s just all about the mindset because I haven’t been getting too high on my achievements so far. I’ve just kind of been taking it day by day because, you know, it can go as quick as it comes, basically. I don’t want to let this go and I don’t want to let this opportunity go.”

Bunting played 323 games at the AHL level all of them coming with the Springfield Falcons and — when the club moved west — the Roadrunners. The NHL is a step up, as he was quick to point out.

“The first couple of games, you realize that you’re in the NHL, the best league in the world, and obviously, there is a little bit of nerves, but once the game gets going, you know, you calm down, and you just kind of think of it as just another hockey game,” Bunting said. “The biggest thing I’ve noticed so far, since being here is the stick position of the other team’s defense … You can think that extra second (in the AHL) and in the NHL, you don’t have that extra second to make the play.”