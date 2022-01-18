Ex-Roadrunners Andy Miele, Aaron Ness to play for Team USA at next month's Olympics

“My grandfather fought in World War II and the Korean war, and he represented this country in the highest honor possible,” Miele told the Star this week from Russia, where he’s put up 13 goals and 36 points in 47 games for the KHL’s Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod. “For me to be able to (represent the U.S.) in this way makes me very proud, and I know how proud he would be.”

One of Tucson’s top offensive weapons with 15 goals and 48 points prior to the March 2020 AHL shutdown, Miele has worn Team USA’s red, white and blue twice earlier in his career. He played in the 2011 and 2014 world championships.

“When I first got the call out of my senior year of college to represent USA, it was like a little kid in a candy shop. There’s just so much excitement and its early in your career, so you think those opportunities are normal and they happen a lot,” he said. “And, you know, time goes by, and you start to realize, ‘Well, wow, it’s not an every-year thing that you get to represent your country.’

“Fortunately for me, it happened again."

Ness said last year wasn’t easy, given that he spent all season on the NHL taxi squad and only aw action in one game.