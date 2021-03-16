Fans back at Tucson Arena, but Roadrunners’ 5-1 loss to Ontario is fourth straight defeat at home

“At the end of the day, if you’re not able to win, it’s tough to swallow,” Hayton said. “It’s such a process-oriented sport. As much as you want to say you’re happy kind of doing the right things and trusting that success will come, it’s not easy going through stretches like this where you’re struggling to get wins, but you’re playing well.”

Barely a minute after Hayton’s goal, with Tucson on the power play, wunderkind Arizona Coyotes’ prospect had a clear extra jump in his step. He rocketed one off the crossbar before setting up another late opportunity with the man advantage that, while not ending up as a goal, showed what the 20-year-old who started the season with the NHL club before being reassigned to Tucson, is capable of.

“I’ve definitely had my looks. I really think throughout the whole stretch I’ve had my looks,” Hayton said. “I’ve had some great chances that I feel like I should have scored.

“If you are getting those looks, they’re going to come. Bearing down on that one tonight and getting that first one, hopefully the floodgates will open,” he added. “I had that opportunity on the power play shortly after that, that I hit the crossbar. Obviously that’s another one I would have loved to have go in and maybe have an impact on the outcome of the game. But it was definitely nice to get that first one.”