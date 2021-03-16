Fans back at Tucson Arena, but Roadrunners’ 5-1 loss to Ontario is fourth straight defeat at home

Of all the places for a team to struggle, the Tucson Roadrunners seem to be having the most difficulty lately when playing in their home building.
And of all days, on Tuesday those struggles came in front of a ticketed audience of spectators — the first game this season with fans permitted inside Tucson Arena.
The Roadrunners (6-7-0-0) lost their fourth straight home game, 5-1, to the Ontario Reign (4-10-2-0) Tuesday evening — the fourth time in six games Tucson has given up five goals.
The Roadrunners have now lost five of six, and seven of nine since starting the 2021 season 4-0.
“We have enough skill in this locker room. … and I know this one stung for a lot of guys,” forward Michael Bunting said. “I think tomorrow is going to be a totally different game.”
Ontario started the season 1-10-2-0, but has now won three straight. Two of those — a 5-3 win last Friday in Southern California, and Tuesday’s result — came over the Roadrunners.
The teams skate again Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Tucson Arena.
A lopsided score like Tuesday’s finish has not been uncommon of late for the Roadrunners, who have been outscored 25-14 over their last five games. Yet in this one, the Roadrunners did many of the things winning teams do, other than, of course, keeping the puck out of their own net.
They outshot the Reign 36-24, and drew four more power-play opportunities (6-to-2) than Ontario. Tucson also held the Reign scoreless when Ontario had the man advantage, and even got the secondary offensive production that it had been sorely missing.
“Our shot totals were up again … (and) we were trying to minimize the shots against. We did that again tonight,” Tucson coach Steve Potvin said. “Obviously we drew penalties, but we’ve got to convert on the power play — score some goals there.
“There are a lot of positives out of this game, for sure,” Potvin said. “When you lose 5-1 that doesn’t really feel good.”
Ontario balanced its scoring, putting away two in the first from Arthur Kaliyev and Rasmus Kupari, one in the second from Bokondji Imama, and two more in the third via Quinton Byfield and Mikey Eyssimont.
Bunting and Potvin both noted communication issues in the defensive zone that put the Roadrunners in a bind.
“Obviously there were some mishaps behind the net today, and that’s a communication problem,” Bunting said. “When we’re in the D zone it’s all about communication. We’ve got to stick together and not panic.”
Tucson Forward Barrett Hayton, who carded the Roadrunners’ lone goal Tuesday seven minutes into the third period off the assist from Dysin Mayo to cut the Ontario lead to 4-1, said it’s difficult when doing many of the right things as a team doesn’t translate in the win column.
“At the end of the day, if you’re not able to win, it’s tough to swallow,” Hayton said. “It’s such a process-oriented sport. As much as you want to say you’re happy kind of doing the right things and trusting that success will come, it’s not easy going through stretches like this where you’re struggling to get wins, but you’re playing well.”
Barely a minute after Hayton’s goal, with Tucson on the power play, wunderkind Arizona Coyotes’ prospect had a clear extra jump in his step. He rocketed one off the crossbar before setting up another late opportunity with the man advantage that, while not ending up as a goal, showed what the 20-year-old who started the season with the NHL club before being reassigned to Tucson, is capable of.
“I’ve definitely had my looks. I really think throughout the whole stretch I’ve had my looks,” Hayton said. “I’ve had some great chances that I feel like I should have scored.
“If you are getting those looks, they’re going to come. Bearing down on that one tonight and getting that first one, hopefully the floodgates will open,” he added. “I had that opportunity on the power play shortly after that, that I hit the crossbar. Obviously that’s another one I would have loved to have go in and maybe have an impact on the outcome of the game. But it was definitely nice to get that first one.”
Bunting, who has played much of the season alongside Lane Pederson and Kevin Roy — all three are hovering near the American Hockey League’s leaders in points this season — said Hayton's goal was big for a team that’s trying to add more “secondary scoring” to its arsenal.
“Secondary scoring is huge. That’s how good teams are made,” Bunting said.
“It was great to see 'Hayts' get on the board there. I know it’s been coming for a long time,” he added. “That just helps his confidence that much more. I’m looking forward to seeing what he brings tomorrow and into the future.”
Connor LaCouvee stopped 19 of 24 shots on goal for the Roadrunners, while Ontario’s Jean-Francois Berube pushed away 35 of 36.
Bunting said the Roadrunners were excited to have spectators back in Tucson Arena, despite the loss. With roughly 10% of the capacity of 6,500-or-so seats allowed to be filled, the Roadrunners announced that all 650 tickets had been doled out ahead of Tuesday’s game.
“Yeah, it was pretty cool to have the fans back in the building. I would say they’re our seventh man,” Bunting said. “It’s good to see them and see a few familiar faces when you’re walking out. Unfortunately we weren’t able to get the win for them, but tomorrow is a new day.”