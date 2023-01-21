Fast start helps Roadrunners lasso 6-2 win over Bakersfield in return home Friday

The Tucson Roadrunners jumped out to a fast start to lasso a win on El Lazo Night in Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners scored three goals in the first period and three in the third for a 6-2 win Friday night at home.

It was a change of pace for Tucson, which had been suffering through numerous slow starts recently.

“Ironically, after the period was done the coaching staff looked at each other and we said ‘we did it!’ We won a first period and it’s been a long time since we had that opportunity,” said Tucson head coach Steve Potvin with a laugh. “It’s not easy to win in this league and we got off to a really hot start this year and the middle portion of it was tough for us. So I appreciate every victory.”

The Roadrunners (16-18-4-0) continue their six-game home stand and close out a two-game series against the Condors (13-20-2-1) Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Saturday Who: Bakersfield Condors (13-20-2-1) at Roadrunners (16-18-4-0) When: 7 p.m. Where: Tucson Arena Radio: 1450-AM

The Roadrunners appeared Friday under their alternate "El Lazo de Tucson" name for the first time this season.

El Lazo is Spanish for “‘lasso” and references the City of Tucson’s seal and the rodeo. The Roadrunners/El Lazo wear different uniforms with the El Lazo skull logo on maroon sweaters when competing under the alternate brand.

Tucson forward Nathan Smith scored 1:15 into the game, assisted by forward Laurent Dauphin.

About three minutes later, Tucson forward Ryan McGregor notched a goal with left wing Travis Barron and forward Bokondji picking up assists.

A couple minutes after that the Roadrunners’ French connection made it 3-0. Center Jean-Sebastien Dea lit the lamp and Dauphin got the assist.

“I thought it was a solid game, all around. Lately we haven’t been starting too well,” Smith said. “We’ve been getting down a couple goals which makes it hard for us to come back and just kind of a buzz kill to get scored on a couple times early in the game but tonight it was a little bit different.”

Goalie Tyler Parks made his Roadrunner season debut after moving up from the Atlanta Gladiators earlier on Friday. Parks, who previously played for Tucson in 2019-20, is 13-6-1 for Atlanta, the ECHL affiliate of the Roadrunners and the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, is tied for third in the ECHL with a .926 save percentage.

“It feels good. I’m really excited to get to play today and to be back here with the guys,” Parks said. “So it’s a great experience so far.”

Potvin said Parks, who had 23 saves, appreciates the minutes he gets to play in the AHL.

“He did a fantastic job,” Potvin said. “Guys were waiting to see what the first save was going to look like and he made a big one, so from there guys had confidence in him and he just has a real good positive outlook and he’s one of those guys that just loves hockey.”

When Tucson was up 3-0 late in the first, Bakersfield defenseman Markus Niemelainen scored and then followed that up with his second goal nearly seven minutes into the second to cut the Roadrunners' lead to one.

Imama scored for Tucson five minutes into the third, assisted by Barron and Ronald Knot, and Smith scored his second goal with barely five minutes to to play, also assisted by Dea. Roadrunners forward Hudson Elynuik capped off the scoring roughly a minute later – his goal assisted by defenseman Victor Sodorstrom and Vladislav Kolyachonok.

Tucson was 0-for-3 on the power play but killed all four of the Condors’ power plays. The Roadrunners outshot Bakersfield 32-25.

Slap shots